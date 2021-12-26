The five most talked about notes of the week

During the week, various events have been registered that demonstrate the importance of the use of digital platforms and the integration of technology within daily life, as well as the constant change suffered by the general consumption habits of users, which they are forced to change quickly due to social context. Social networks play an important role in the appreciation of users regarding brands, therefore, attention must be paid to the content and the conversation that is generated in it, since Internet users have proven to be extremely susceptible to what is said in networks.

They charge 5 pesos to go to the bathroom in Soriana and “revenge” is worse for the store

In networks, the action of a man went viral after denouncing improper charges within the supermarket chain; However, the action of the young man caused a debate in comments, since he decided to go to meet his needs in the public parking lot, before paying the cost of going to the toilet inside the store.

This act shows a problem within the internal regulation and improper charges within chain establishments and the importance of disclosure through digital platforms.

This is the first school specialized in eSports

The world of video games is one of the sectors that has grown the most in recent years, although in countries like Mexico this development continues to be in its early stages, in countries like Japan, it has begun to give importance and therefore to develop the latent potential offered by the gaming world.

So much has been the growth of eSports that it is now that it is officially formalized and becomes one of the first educational alternatives, generating new possibilities in a highly competitive world of work.

“Some Sabritas to bear the pain”; woman gets tattoos and gives this lesson in brand loyalty

Viralization in networks is an important aspect, such is the case shown by a tweeter, which perhaps unintentionally generated invaluable publicity for the snack brand, since it is when asking for a bag of sabritas to endure the pain of your tattoo, demonstrated a significant degree of loyalty to a brand, which caused Internet users to generate a positive conversation with the brand.

Actions like this demonstrate once again the importance of networks and the importance of social pressure generated by active Internet users in everyday conversations.

Christmas spirit restores safety to consumers, return physical purchases

Although the trend of the previous seasons was to buy through digital platforms, everything indicates that the December dates this changed, and consumers opted for a more traditional commerce, returning to physical purchases, thus demonstrating the changing essence of the consumers.

This sudden change within the preference in the form of consumption protects much more than the daily integration to the new reality, if not it demonstrates the importance of seeking to integrate into the new consumption models that citizens demand, since it is this that they govern how, when and by what means the economy has to move.

No big boxes at Christmas; lead gift cards from Amazon, Netflix, Spotify …

One of the strong consumer trends during the days before Christmas was the purchase of products in physical stores; However, in a contradictory reality, the most sought after were physical cards with digital balances, to make purchases on internet commerce platforms.

This contradictory aspect reveals the duality that exists between the consumer preferences of citizens, in addition to highlighting the fight that exists between digital commerce and the traditional way of acquiring products physically.

