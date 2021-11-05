The tattoo world “It is not what it used to be”, expanding through different generations and adapting to day-to-day trends. With an unstoppable fervor for small and fine designs, there are options that hide great meaning. Today we show you five small and discreet tattoos with a great symbolism behind him.

The GRL PWR in its most cute And simple

In the tattoo world, feminism can present itself in many forms: from two interlaced (or joined) hands, the words GRL PWR or, in its simplest way, through the symbol of Venus.

The constellations of the Zodiac are delicate and precious

If what you are looking for is something personal and delicate, the constellations of the Zodiac is a good solution. Choose the sign that represents you, look for its constellation et voilà.

The unalome are in fashion

Unalomes are all the rage (and you may have seen more than one in tattoo form). They are a symbol of Buddhist tradition that metaphorically exposes the path that each individual has traveled and their transition in the world.

One of the four elements

Classic but at the same time very cool. This is how these types of tattoos are becoming more and more popular. Choosing only one of the four elements or all at once, the four elements have many adherents.

– Fire. The triangle points up.

– Water. The triangle points down.

– Air. The triangle points up with a horizontal line through the center of the triangle

– Land. The triangle points down with a horizontal line through the center of the triangle.

A different version of the sacred heart

Symbol of divine love, the Sacred Heart has many interpretations in the tattoo world.

Main photo | Instagram @chiaraferragni

Photos | Instagram @elstatusdelalidi, @jonboytattoo, @lolaawee