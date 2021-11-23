It was obvious to think that the Chinese tech giant would be on this list, especially considering the Xiaomi 11T, one of its most recent launches. This mobile has a Pro version which it does not have nothing to envy .

It is necessary to emphasize that all those present here allow connectivity to 5G networks and that it is practically certain that they will receive an update to Android 12 .

In addition, it is the right time for it, as it is possible that some of them are on sale for Black Friday. This means that if you are looking for new phone It is the ideal moment, even more so when we talk about these incredible smartphones given their specifications and price.

The Xiaomi terminal stands out for its complete properties in every way: an AMOLED screen with excellent results and equipped with one of the hardest crystals, the more powerful MediaTek processor currently Dolby Atmos sound and a battery with 67 W turbo charge that replenishes the power of your phone in just over half an hour.

These are just some of the enviable features that owns this device, which you can get with a discount of 50 euros over its original price.

Realme GT

Just last week, Realme announced the arrival of its new high-end in Spain. However, one of his serial companions brings with him some versatile specifications and quite similar despite belonging to the mid-range.

If the Realme GT stands out for something, it is for its power provided by the latest generation of Snapdragon processors. The performance of the phone is exceptional and fully complies in all respects.

On the other hand, it has a built-in screen Super AMOLED at 120 Hz refreshment, to enjoy your favorite games or series at an ideal quality. Not to mention its triple camera, which only need certain tools such as a stabilizer to be considered high-end. For price of 559 euros you will have a mobile for a long time.

Samsung Galaxy M52

With the South Korean company the efficiency is assured and if it is with your Samsung Galaxy M52 even more. It is possible that of those we have seen so far it is the “weakest”, but that is no reason not to include it in this list.

In fact, given its current price of 390 Euros can be considered as one of the best mid-range on the market. The most striking components of this smartphone are the large battery capacity and its Super AMOLED screen.

It incorporates a Snapdragon 778, a CPU that provides a yield to spare to run any application. In addition, the cameras of Samsung devices stand out for the resolution of their images.

LITTLE F3

Possibly it is the best mid-range value for money. By just over 250 euros the POCO F3 offers exemplary features. POCO has always distinguished itself by delivering high-quality smartphones at an excessively low cost, and they did it again.

This terminal boasts power with a Qualcomm Snapdragon close to the latest models, but not only that, but it also has sound Dolby Atmos and a screen with AMOLED panels.

A striking property is its cooling system and 360 Hz touch response. Some features that make it one of the best phones for play from the market and the mid-range.

OPPO Reno 6

Compared to the rest, it may be a bit behind, but it still has some properties that lead it to be among the best mid-range of 2021.

Despite not having an overly powerful processor, the performance is extraordinary. Keep in mind that when we talk about OPPO we do it one of the best layers of customization optimized with Android. It also has a fast charge of 65 W more than considerable. In the other sections, the OPPO Reno 6 perfectly exceeds expectations for 439 euros.