Burn calories It is one of the goals that the vast majority of us seek when it comes to exercising. Despite everything, many times we are not entirely clear about the activities that will help us consume the most calories.

This time we want to stop at this point, and for this we are going to focus on five activities that will help us burn more calories. It is important to take this into account to know which ones we are going to choose, depending on the objectives we want to achieve.

For this we are going to base ourselves on A study published by Harvard Medical School, where the sports that burn the most calories during their execution have been concluded. For this they have been based on the burning of calories during the first half hour by the weight of the individual.

To carry out the study, people of any physical condition and weight, and all kinds of activities have been included, from walking, running, group sports, weight lifting …

According to a study published by Harvard Medical School, aerobic activities are the ones that will help us burn the most calories

The results of this study are quite eloquent and not too surprising, since traditional aerobic exercises consume the most calories. But for this reason we are going to stop at the five activities that will help us the most to burn during its execution.

The high intensity exercise bike, one of the gym’s exercises that burns the most calories





First of all we are going to focus on gym activities, where activities with high intensity exercise bike, are the ones that will make us burn the most calories. This group includes spinning, which is an activity of high resistance and physical requirements.

According to this study, a person of average complexion, during half an hour of exercise, can burn on the order of 300-400 calories. A very good amount, but keep in mind that it is a high intensity activity, so it is important to maintain a good pace and level.

The indoor cycle is one of the activities that burns the most calories among the sports that we carry out in the gym

For this reason, it is good and highly recommended that to get the most out of this exercise, we keep a constant and high rhythm. place ourselves in a pulsation threshold above 80% of maximum that we can get to is a good way to carry out a high intensity training session with a higher calorie consumption.

Running is the sporting activity that burns the most calories in general





Second, we are going to focus on sports activities in general. In this section, the study determines that the race it is the one that will help us burn the most calories. Traditionally it is an activity focused on burning calories, and so the study shows.

Specifically, it indicates that an individual of an average build and weight can burn an average of 400 to 600 calories in half an hour of training. Of course, the intensity and speed of the race will have a lot to do with it.

Running is the outdoor activity that will help us burn the most calories. A classic when it comes to losing weight

It is important that when practicing running, we are aware that it is necessary maintain a constant rhythm and correct breathing to improve endurance. The same thing that a perfect coordination between the upper and lower body is good to achieve a constant rhythm and a better result of the activity.

Logging and chopping wood, one of the most calorie-burning outdoor activities





In the third section of the study, those that refer to the activities we carry out in the open air. Felling and cutting wood It is one of the activities that will help us burn the most calories in half an hour.

According to the study, an individual of average weight and build will burn between 180 and 250 calories. As we can see, the number is less than in the activities described above, but it is a very important amount to take into account.

Chopping wood activates the muscles of the body, and mixes aerobic exercise with strength. A perfect mix to burn calories

This figure and this activity make it clear to us that the Mixing strength and aerobic activities is a good combination when it comes to burning calories. Let’s not forget that felling wood will put the muscles of almost the entire body to work, and although it is not considered a sport as such, it is an intense and effective exercise when it comes to achieving a good result.

Moving boxes and weights at home is a good way to burn calories on a day-to-day basis.





In fourth position, we are going to stop in the section of activities of daily life. At this point, the movement of boxes and heavy loads such as furniture, storage room cleaning … This activity for an individual of an average complexion, burns an average of 200 to 300 calories in half an hour.

It is not a sport, but it is an activity, like the one described above, requires muscular and aerobic work which makes caloric intake high. What’s more, it is an activity that will also help us tone our muscles while burning calories.

Moving boxes and weights at home requires strength and aerobic work. It is important to pay attention to the correct placement so as not to harm ourselves and to get the most out of it

It is important to bear in mind that when we move loads and packages at home, it is necessary do it with the appropriate security guarantees. The positioning of the spine, which must remain straight, and the impulse with the activation of all the muscles of the body, is essential to achieve a perfect performance of this activity.

The bicycle, another of the sports that we can do outdoors to burn calories





In fifth place we are going to stop at another sport that, according to the study, is one of the ones that burns the most amount of calories. Is about outdoor bicycle. As we have seen, the indoor cycle is one of the gym activities that burns the most, but the same thing happens outdoors.

It is one of the traditional sports, such as running, that will make us lose the most. Specifically, for an individual of average complexion, an average of 500 to 600 calories in half an hour at a high intensity exercise.

It is one of the sports that burns the most calories, since it involves the legs, which agglutinate one of the highest muscle concentrations in the body, which have a higher caloric requirement

This activity is great for working your lower body as well, as it engages all your leg muscles and puts them to work. Hence the calorie burn is higher, since they are the largest muscle groups in the body, which has the highest caloric requirement. In addition, it is a perfect combination of strength and aerobic work.

These five examples are the ones that will help us burn the most calories in different areas of our lives. But what has to be clear to us is that any activity measured with this study, has been analyzed during the period of time in which the activity is taking place.

That is why it is good that we also stop at activities that keep metabolism active after exercise. With aerobic activities proper, the metabolism becomes very accelerated in a short period of time, and then quickly returns to its being.

In contrast, with strength or anaerobic activities, metabolism stays active longer. It is true that not many calories are burned in a short time, but basal consumption increases with increasing muscle fibers.

Strength exercises burn fewer calories during exercise, but metabolism will stay active longer after activity

Thus the mixture of both types of activities is one of the best actions, since they will help us to achieve a greater calorie burn in the long run and a better use of calories globally.

But when it comes to controlling calories, not only exercise will help us, food is essential. Take care of the diet with complex carbohydrates, high quality proteins, useful fats and from good sources, such as omega 3 or omega 6 …

Reduce the consumption of sugars and refined flours, saturated fats of animal origin, alcohol … that provide us with empty calories that do not nourish our body adequately and all they do is steal our energy and accumulate calories that will result in excess weight.

