Smart sports watches have become an essential element in any sports routine since they help us to know our physical state at all times.

The Fitbit Versa 2 it monitors your health 24 hours a day and it also has built-in Alexa that will inform you of all the news and requests that you suggest.





Fitbit Versa 2, Smartwatch with voice control, music and sleep score, +4 days battery

Now you can find this device in Amazon for 109 euros (before 199.95 euros). It has alarm, news, social media notifications in addition to analyzing your heart rate during the day and while you sleep.

It’s compatible with Spotify and Deezer being able to also store more than 300 songs. Is submersible up to 50m so it is compatible with water sports without fear that the device will break down and can also control different types of training.

It has an autonomy of up to 4 days No need to charge and you can connect it to your home Wifi or via Bluetooth with other compatible devices.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon and Worten

