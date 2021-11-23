The first video preview of the reboot of El Príncipe del Rap

The reboot of The Prince of rap It is one of the most anticipated productions of the future. Although the information on this series was very limited, Peacock, the platform where this production will premiere, has shared the first teaser and the official description of this new version of the classic 90s comedy.

While the premise of the reboot will be similar to the original work, with Will’s character moving from Philadelphia to Bel-Air, the tone will be completely different. Instead of a comedy, this version of The Prince of rap will be more focused on the drama. This is the official description:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a one-hour serialized dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom’ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ‘leaning toward the original premise: the complicated Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansion area in Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering arrogance and nods to the original show. “

Without a doubt, this is a big change that not many expected. For his part, Will Smith, who starred in the original version, hopes that audiences will give this reboot a chance. The Prince of rap it will come to Peacock sometime in 2022. In related topics, here you can learn more about the actors who will participate in the new series.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, the new direction of The Prince of rap sounds quite interesting. Considering that series like Black-ish Since they take a comical perspective to this type of event, a dramatic reimagining is worth it. Now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing if the series is good or not, regardless of its political and social stance.

Via: Peacock