Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming # Xiaomi12Series ! #InnovationForEveryone

This chip that we can see Xiaomi use in the next high end or more specifically in the Xiaomi 12 series, as they themselves mention in the Tweet, it is the first with the new Xiaomi nomenclature. A chip that has already been presented and which will make us change the way we understand the brains in the Qualcomm company phones.

The reason for this is because he wanted to show us how he works to integrate the new Qualcomm flagship chip that will integrate this outstanding model. Again Xiaomi will be the first to release a chip developed with notable improvements as we see in the video, but where no other details are shown.

In this video where we can see the mass production, we come to think that perhaps the launch is closer than we could imagine and everything indicates that the newly released month of December will allow us to know everything about it. Still no date, we should not take long to meet her.

After this, other smartphones will arrive on the market with this same processor such as Motorola, which has also confirmed it.

What will this chip offer?

This renewed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 arrives with a 4 nanometer based manufacturing, where Samsung has had to do hand in hand with the Arm9 architecture. It does so with a Cortex-X2 main core at 3GHz, to which are added three Cortex-A710 performance cores at 2.5GHz and up to four extra cores designed for the battery efficiency of the terminal model Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz.

Regarding the data that this processor will offer us, we must note that according to Qualcomm itself, we will have a 20% improved performance, where speed plays an important role and with this we should forget about the speed problems of Xiaomi in past generations . In addition, the efficiency reappears, improving consumption by 30% of the same.

When it comes to squeezing games or graphics processes, the Adreno GPU will give us a faster and more efficient rendering. A series of changes focused on making this next Xiaomi the best of recent times, although as we mentioned, the rest of the family will also have the impressive Qualcomm chip, as well as other aspects of which we do not have confirmation such as better fast charging or news. in the cameras.