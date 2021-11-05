Since its premiere last September, eFootball 2022, the new version of the saga previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer or PES, has suffered all kinds of setbacks: the negative reception as a consequence of the bugs and the limited content of the Konami title it was the worst of them. Now the eFootball 2022 first update already has a release date after having suffered a delay which deprived him of seeing the light at the end of October, as planned. The Japanese company is now in a position to say when it will arrive and we already have the first details.

📢 [Version 0.9.1 Release Date] eFootball ™ 2022 v0.9.1 will be released on November 5 for PC / consoles. This update serves to fix bugs only, with detailed patch notes made available on our website at the time of release. Thank you for your patience. – eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 3, 2021

“Version 0.9.1 of eFootball 2022 will be released on November 5 on consoles and PC. This update will serve to fix bugs only, with details and patch notes arriving on our website at launch. Thank you for your patience ”, explained the official account of the video game on Twitter. So, and as Konami had previously made clear, this first update is only intended to put an end to some of the major problems of the title, while the arrival of content must continue to wait for a date that has not yet been announced.

The funniest bugs of eFootball 2022

Those responsible for eFootball 2022 also do not mention the version for mobile devices, with which the game is compatible, so it is to be expected that it is not yet ready on this platform. Remember that eFootball 2022 is here available for free on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other systems and that, at the moment, the game has a format similar to that of the demo of the football simulation saga that Konami releases every year, waiting for more content.