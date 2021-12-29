The Spanish Association for Standardization (UNE), published the new standard UNE 71307-1, being the first global model of decentralized identity management based on blockchain technology and Distributed Registers (DLT) as announced on its web portal by the UNE this Monday, December 27, 2021.

According to this standard, a generic reference framework is defined for the issuance, administration and decentralized use of those attributes that facilitate the characterization (identification) of individuals or organizations, allowing the latter to create and ccontrol your own digital identity in a self-managed way without the need to trust centralized authorities

With this standard, standardized models on decentralized management of digital identity information are a viable way that can guarantee organizations to maintain the security of their processes and individuals, protecting their privacy from spoofing on the network, as described by SISONLINE on its web portal.

This standard fIt was developed by the Technical Committee for Standardization CTN 71 / SC 307, of the UNE. With this standard you can see a series of ideas and technological processes of distributed registry for decentralized identity management, with the aim that the entire technological system that supports it can meet the requirements that organizations require in a contractual and regulatory way.

The Spanish Association for Standardization (UNE), is the entity legally responsible for the development of technical standards, better known as standards. The standards reflect the market consensus on best practices in key aspects for the competitiveness of organizations, being the result of the joint work of the economic and administrative sectors.

