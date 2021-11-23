The first unboxing of the incredible Xbox Series X mini fridge is now available

What appeared to be a joke on the part of Microsoft in the introduction of the new consoles, turned out to be a reality, with many people crying out for an Xbox Series X mini fridge. Orders that were scheduled for December have been advanced, already being in the hands of the first lucky ones, who have already been able to enjoy this peculiar appliance.

Through his official YouTube account, the user named PrestigeIsKey 2 has published what is the first unboxing of the incredible Xbox Series X mini fridge, which looks really spectacular. Although it is not known how it works and it will do so over the months, it must be said that Microsoft has done an excellent job on the visuals for it. It should be noted that currently, they are not available for purchase.

Deezer now turns your Xbox into an attractive karaoke

As we can see in the video, the mini fridge turns out to be very pretty, with characteristic and well-defined details of the Microsoft console. Together, several users through Twitter They have published photos with the mini fridge, positioning it in places where it stands out particularly well to the eye. Recall that, as soon as their pre-sale was announced, they were sold out in a matter of minutes, leaving many users waiting for its acquisition.

Extreme happiness for those who already have it in their possession, enjoying a compact, efficient and gamer design. The good news for everyone is that Microsoft already said and promised that there will be more stock in December and 2022, In case you want to buy one, you just have to be attentive to Microsoft’s official social networks and We are Xbox, where we will tell you as soon as they are available.

