The first teaser of the Halo series is leaked!

In a few moments the event of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Although it is expected that this presentation is mainly focused on remembering the best moments of the company, a series of announcements related to Halo are not ruled out. Many hope that the multiplayer of Infinite come this day, and now A leak has ruined a surprise related to the live action series starring Master Chief.

According to Spartan News, a small preview of the live-action Halo series has started circulating on Facebook ahead of time. Here we can hear Cortona, while we see the classic Master Chief armor. Check out this trailer ahead of time.

A new teaser for the Halo TV Series has appeared on Facebook ads early The show is set to release in 2022 on Paramount + pic.twitter.com/8OG2NSC4L0 – Spartans News (@DexertoSpartans) November 15, 2021

Let us remember that this project has not had the best possible process. From delays, through the departure of several producers, to a change between platforms, this adaptation has had a complicated process. Fortunately, this advance paints a positive outlook for us, and it is certain that in the presentation that is taking place at the moment, more information will be provided in this regard.

In related topics, here you can see the presentation of Xbox. Similarly, here you can learn more about the launch of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.

Via: Spartan News