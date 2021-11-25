This new specification seeks to offer 8K content based on the HEVC codec (H.265). The implementation of this resolution with this codec is quite complex, since its compression is not good enough to reduce the bitrate, occupying up to four times more than the same content in 4K.

The first 8K standard for DTT arrives

In the United States they have already begun to deploy the standard ATSC 3.0, also called NextGen TV, since they don’t use DVB. However, in Europe and other parts of the world we depend on DVB. Now, a year after the United States, the first 8K specification is published, which supports both 4K and 8K both via antennas and via HTTP through DVB-DASH.

At the moment, it has not been specified which television manufacturers or which models will be the first to be compatible with this technology. most of Smart TV with DVB-T2 and 4K panels are capable of watching DTT in that resolution, which will be the next to be available on any channel in the coming years.