It took some time since Starzplay to launch their first original Spanish series. Announced in August 2020, the platform has revealed the trailer and the release date of ‘Express’, an action thriller that we can see from January 16, 2022 in Spain, Italy, France and Latin America.

The series comes from the hand of Ivan escobar, one of the co-creators of the wonderful ‘Vis a Vis’ and that counts for this new adventure with its protagonist: Maggie Civantos. The actress leads the production as Barbara, a criminal psychologist who has been the victim of an express kidnapping.

Time after the traumatic event, now works as a negotiator in cases similar to yours, being part of a special team that is dedicated to solving this type of kidnapping in a world in which everything moves so quickly that our ability to react and understand has been altered.





Along with Civantos, the cast is made up of Kiti Mánver, Vicente Romero, Loreto Mauleón, Esteban Meloni, Alba Planas, Ana Marzoa, Omar Banana, Bernardo Flores, Carmen Daza and Manuela Rojas. Antonio Sánchez Olivas and Martín Suárez they co-write ‘Express’, which will feature eight episodes.