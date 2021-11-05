With the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake last year, Square Enix has decided to put all the meat on the grill with the universe of the seventh installment of the franchise. Intergrade, Ever Crisis and The First Soldier have been the three fundamental pillars that want to underpin success until the arrival of the second part of the adventures of Cloud, Tifa and company.

After revealing that the pre-registrations were already open to join the battle royale formula, the great mystery has been revealed. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Is Coming Next November 17 to iOS and Android devices. The launch will be simultaneously around the world, so there will be no worries about time differences or regions.

Also, to celebrate this announcement, Square Enix has shared the initial cinematic delivery for mobile devices. In it, we can see at first the same images as in the remake, although there is a rewind up to 30 years before these events in Midgard.

Professor Hojo starts off with his own thing, as Shinra throws dozens of his friends into battle. soldiers to try to control monsters like Bahamut or Behemoth. Magic, shooting and all kinds of attacks fill the stage to finally choose who will become part of SOLDIER, Shinra’s elite corps.