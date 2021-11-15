Realme has launched its first tablet in Spain, the Realme Pad. This team arrives to compete against the cheapest Samsung models, as well as the recently launched 9th generation iPad. It does so by highlighting in price, which is below 250 euros for the version with less capacity. Offering, in addition, a good multimedia section and a thin and light design.

The Realme Pad has barely 6.9 millimeters thick and weighing 440 grams. It is a tablet with a very similar aspect to the Xiaomi model, with flat frames that include four stereo speakers, a cover that in this case is made of aluminum and a screen with a good use of the front.

In fact, the panel occupies 82.5% of the front area. It is a 10.4-inch screen with WUGXA + resolution, 2000 x 1200 pixels. It also has compatibility for HDR and Dolby Atmos videos, as well as functions through software that allow you to adjust the tonality and colors of the same.

Great battery, MediaTek SoC and 4G for the first Realme tablet

The multimedia section is complemented by a 7,100 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, the tablet is capable of offering up to 65 days of idle use, 12 hours of browsing on YouTube or up to 21 hours of use in apps like WhatsApp. All this with a fast charge of 18W. The tablet can also be used as a Power bank. That is, the user can connect their mobile or other device through the USB C port of the Realme Pad and supply the smartphone with battery.

In terms of performance, the Realme Pad includes a processor MediaTek Helio G80. This is an eight-core SoC up to 2 GHz, as well as an ARM Mali-G52 CPU. All this, accompanied by different RAM and internal storage configurations.

The base version – and therefore the cheapest – comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. There is also an option that includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, as well as a variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, to which is added an edition with LTE connectivity.

How much does the new Realme Pad cost?

Realme begin to to market your tablet from November 16. At the moment, it will only be possible to acquire it on Ebay the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, which It has a cost of 259 euros or 199 euros for its launch promotion. The rest of the versions, including the variant with 4G connectivity, will be available soon. These are the prices for the different configurations.

Realme Pad WiFi with 3GB + 32GB: 239 euros.

239 euros. Realme Pad WiFi with 4GB + 64GB: 259 euros (199 euros with promotion).

259 euros (199 euros with promotion). Realme Pad WiFi with 6GB + 128GB: 289 euros.

289 euros. Realme Pad WiFi + LTE with 6GB + 128GB: 309 euros.