Surely you have come across the following gif more than once, and it is just as likely that you have seen it accompanied by a message of the style: the first ragequit in history, a tagline that, between you and me, the truth is that it is fabled.

In it you can see a primal game of Pong – although in reality it is another game. in which one of the participants, the one who seems to have just lost, gets up from his chair making fuss. With no audio or context to cling to, our head does the rest: it is getting comfortable remembering someone’s dead.

And the truth is that we are not so misguided because the player who gets up has just lost with a 2-3 to the best of 5, but in reality he is much happier than one could imagine when seeing the scene. They are in 1969, the player is Ralph Baer, ​​and he is not a ragequit. He and his partner Bill Harrison are teaching the world the first game console in history.

A Baer, ​​also known as the father of video gamesWe owe him that first console became the Magnavox Odyssey, but it is not the only invention in the industry that he gave us. His are also the light gun, the Simon game and the idea of ​​the tennis game that would later become the Pong by Nolan Bushnell.

The documentary that you have below is the video from which the famous gif is extracted. A sensational graphic document in which, this time with sound, we can see Baer show the public his mythical invention. It is not a ragequit, but the first let’s play and the first time we see someone pass the command after losing a game. All Baer wanted was for someone else to be able to continue enjoying the game.