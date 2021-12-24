PlayStation preferred to give Detroit: Become Human the green light

On December 9, Star Wars Eclipse was presented during the The Game Awards gala, the Promising new solo game produced by Quantic Dream with the approval of Lucasfilm, although the French studio would have contacted PlayStation previously, according to the latest reports, and the Japanese company would have rejected the project. The latest rumors also suggest that game development is not going as well as it should.

In a new video, Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider, says that what we know today as Star Wars: Eclipse was a MMORPG codenamed Project Karma released by Quantic Dream to PlayStation, although it was rejected in favor of Detroit: Become Human. The last game they would develop together. The project was not canceled and later it was presented to Lucasfilm and they received the go-ahead to make a Star Wars game.

New video premiering now – STAR WARS ECLIPSE – ALREADY IN DEVELOPMENT TROUBLE? – Star Wars Eclipse by Quantic Dreamhttps://t.co/KigGIE9S7K – Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson_) December 22, 2021

This is where things get complicated, since after ending their agreements with PlayStation, Quantic Dream continued development of the game independently while I was trying to find investors or purchase options, something that was not being especially easy due to the cases of abuse and workplace harassment that peppered the study a while ago. Reason also why would have seen its workforce reduced by several resignations.

Another problem would come from the Quangtic Dream graphics engine, an engine that, according to Henderson, would have problems working with larger and more detailed scenarios, and more number of NPCs with interactivity. There would also be a lot pressure to achieve a next-generation level of graphic quality due to engine limitations. The project would take 18 months in development, Henderson notes, but I still wouldn’t even have a playable version.

Star Wars Eclipse does not yet have a specific release date, it is only known that coming soon to PS5, Xbox series X | S and PC. The development could take 3 to 4 more years. We will have to wait for news for next year 2022 to better understand its playable and narrative proposal.

