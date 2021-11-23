The first patch is here on consoles for GTA: the Trilogy

Since it was launched a couple of weeks ago, the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has received nothing but complaints, ridicule and criticism from the community. Rockstar even had to apologize for the status under which this game debuted, but the people of Grove street games It has already got to work and they have released their first patch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Title Update 1.02 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One https://t.co/YXCdnh6rKl – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 20, 2021

The update 1.02 for this remastered trilogy is now available on consoles and Pc, and corrects various issues related to the issue of bugs and glitches. In particular, it seems to have fixed the infamous rain in GTA: San Andreas and a few other minor problems.

Here is the list of settings:

– Fixed various localization issues

– Fixed several missing collision cases

– Fixed multiple holes on the map

– Fixed multiple incorrect or misplaced textures

– Fixed several cases where the camera cuts out objects

– Fixed several incorrect subtitles being displayed

– Fixed incorrect help texts being displayed

– Fixed various misplaced items

– Fixed multiple issues with character models in cutscenes

– Fixed multiple audio lines skipping, lagging or repeating

Of course, there are still many things pending to solve but at least its authors are already working on various updates. We will have to wait until the future to see exactly how often these patches come out and how much they will improve the game.

Editor’s note: It is certainly good news to know that the patches for this game have already started to arrive, but there were no excuses for the title to debut in such poor condition. Hopefully all these problems can be solved shortly.

Via: Rockstar