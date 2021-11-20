The first patch for Halo Infinite is here

Not a week has passed, but the people of 343 Industries you are already hard at work on tweaks and fixes for the multiplayer from Halo Infinite. Not only did they add more ways to gain experience in the Battle pass, But today a patch was also released that brings a few improvements in this section.

Generally speaking, the highlight of this update has to do with the game’s microtransactions. Users in Pc You may have noticed that the microtransactions of Halo Infinite are not shared between your versions of Steam and Microsoft Store, but after this patch, this is already corrected. Outside of this, 343i also mentions that some stability adjustments were made to it, especially for the drive mode. Big team battle. Here the full notes:

– The Halo Credits bought outside of Steam, for example in the Microsoft Store, now also reflected when you play Halo Infinite on Steam

– Oddball rounds now have a 5 minute matchmaking counter

– Stability improvements in games of Big team battle

– Various server-side improvements

If you are in Pc, and you play in his version of Microsoft Store, this patch will weigh 720mb. Same case for the console version. Where it does change is in Steam, where you must download only 130mb.

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: It’s clear that the folks at 343i have been closely monitoring user feedback and reactions. In addition to the controversial Battle Pass system, its authors will surely modify other aspects of the game, and we will have to get used to downloading many of these patches in the future.

