The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been seen in leaked official images and what stands out most of its design is the addition of an accessory from the Samsung Galaxy Note family.

The new Samsung terminals for 2022 are among the most anticipated by the vast majority of users. And, is that, the South Korean firm usually puts all the meat on the grill with these devices and they mark the starting gun for the rest of the companies when it comes to launching high-end terminals.

The expectations placed on these devices are high and that makes any type of information about them precious. Over the last few weeks different data about these devices have been leaked, many of these leaks had as their main purpose to inform about the specifications.

Of course, there have also been leaks in which what has been communicated has only been the design of the device. And, is that, all information is precious about these devices. There is not much left until the end of the year, but the leaks seem not to stop until the terminal is presented.

The latest that has been known are some supposed official images in which you could see the design of the largest device of the new Samsung Galaxy S family. Yes, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In the images what can be seen is that it would have a design very similar to the canons established by the Galaxy Note.

In fact, in these supposed official photographs you can see an S Pen accompanying this terminal. Having this accessory in the same image could be an indication that the terminal would be the heir to the Samsung Galaxy Note family. In addition to the S Pen, what is seen is that the device would have a different camera module.

And, is that, it would go from having a camera module that would protrude a lot from the body of the device to that only the cameras protrude. We will have to wait for Samsung announce officially this device in order to get to know it first-hand, at the moment the only thing we can do is wait.