The one with non-fungible tokens (NFT) It is a growing world and now it has been made known that Hollywood will have its first film financed entirely with these digital assets, with the promise that those who invest will get a share of the proceeds, will be able to visit some filming locations, meet the stars of the film and be invited to the premiere.

The film will have as title Wing and a Prayer, will be a dramatic comedy, based on the true story of Brian Milton, the first man to go around the world aboard an ultralight plane, in 1998.

The production will be in charge of NFT Studios, a company created by Niels Juul, who is the executive producer behind such films as the Irishby Martin Scorsese, and will also serve as producer on this new film.

To finance it, Juul expects to raise between $ 8 million and $ 10 million, through the sale of 10,000 NFT to the public and institutional investors.. NFTs are a digital certificate that shows that you have something, in this case, part of a movie.

Juul said NFT Studios’ goal is to create a new funding model for movies, to bypass Hollywood’s outdated system, in which smaller productions take up to eight years to hit theaters. or television.

“As a producer, my biggest frustration comes from the financial side. The studios mainly make big franchise movies; an independent film can take years and years. It is difficult to get investors for films and productions, especially in the development stage, with the Hollywood system. We want to democratize it ”, explained the producer.

The film is set to begin filming, which is scheduled to start in April 2022, in Malta and London., with a big star and a director, whose names have not been revealed. According to Juul, these and other details of the film will be revealed during its official announcement, ahead of the Berlin film festival, to be held in February. While the premiere is scheduled for September 2022.