In Dojacode you can learn what programming is, while enjoying the music of Doja Cat.

There are many ways to introduce programming concepts to people who have never seen a computer language, but this is one of the most original and entertaining we have seen.

The non-profit organization Girls who Code, which tries to get more women interested in computer engineering, has created the first music video to show how programming works.

It’s about the music video Woman, played by the artist Doja cat. The video pauses at certain times and a programming snippet appears, which you can customize:

In total there are 4 programming snippets throughout the video of about three minutes in three different programming languages: CSS (yellow), Javascript (blue), and Python (pink).

By altering certain numbers and code words, you can change some things that happen within the music video.

For example, in the first pause, changing the field colour: it’s possible alter the color of Doja Cat’s nails.

In another block we have to modify certain numbers to change the density and shape of the particles of a spell cast by the protagonist of the video.

In a third we will have to change the amount and shape of the flowers that fall from the sky.



It is a very simple and visual way to understand how programming works. We see with our own eyes how by altering certain lines of code, the end result can be changed.

If you want to try the experience you just have to access the web Dojacode.

The project is an example of the many initiatives that Girls who Code carried out to encourage women to become programming engineers, a profession where they are still underrepresented.