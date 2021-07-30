New, and interesting, spy photos arrive from the United States. The Lincolns are already working on their new electric model, a sports SUV based on the architecture of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The luxury firm has started testing with a striking test mule based on the blue oval model.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E It was the first model of Ford’s new generation of electric cars, a sports crossover that will also have a counterpart in Lincoln’s luxury brand. The tests of this model have already started on one of the manufacturer’s test tracks in the United States.

The spy photos show a mule to Lincoln’s near-imminent electric coming in 2022, and that uses the body of the Ford electric, although quite modified. Not only stands out its greater width, but also a greater height from the body to the ground, so the new model will be more SUV than crossover. Lincoln technicians have concealed this extra height with metal plates, coinciding precisely with the platform and with the battery housed between the axles.

The 2022 Lincoln Mule Electric SUV Is Shorter And Taller Than A Ford Mustang Mach-E

Lincoln’s electric SUV, hidden in a Mustang Mach-E mule

Even, it will also be shorter than the Ford model, in view of the trimmed rear overhang. A very early first phase that, in a few months, will be transformed into the production model of Lincoln’s first battery electric, from which an elegant design based on the new “Quiet Flight DNA” philosophy is expected. We saw the first glimpse of this more modern style at the last edition of the Shanghai Motor Show.

At the big Chinese event, the luxury firm presented the concept of the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection, a preview of the future MKZ. It has been Lincoln itself that has confirmed some details of this electric, which will offer a large interior space and an avalanche of technology in all areas. On a mechanical level, it is expected to share the electric motors and batteries with the Mustang Mach-E, although with a specific set-up with a little more power.

The new electric SUV, whose name is unknown for now, will debut on the market next year, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the luxurious American brand. The first model of a new wave that will completely transform the manufacturer, whose planned goal is for half of its global sales in 2035 to be electric cars.