The first Motorola Stores will be inaugurated in Mexico City with the intention of bringing the company closer to its users.

This strategy of the technology company is with the intention that its best products can reach our country, as well as personalized attention to its consumers.

Photo: Motorola











Where will the new Motorola Stores be located?

The new Motorola stores will be located in central areas of the country’s capital, in the Parque Toreo and Parque Lindavista squares.

According to the company itself, it is a brand strategy that has the user as its central axis, offering practicality and customization to the customer through its Motorola Stores.

“At Motorola we are increasingly focused on and close to our users; and the new moto stores will definitely allow us to be closer to them ”, assured Rodrigo Díaz, the marketing director for Motorola Mexico.

Among the new products that they will offer in their Motorola Stores, will be the recently launched Motorola edge 20, edge 20 Pro, edge 20 lite, among others.

The exact location of these stores will be in Parque Lindavista at Colector 13 No. 280. Col. Magdalena de las Salinas Mayor Gustavo A. Madero.

For its part, the Motorola Stores of Parque Toreo is located at Boulevard Manuel Ávila Camacho No. 5. Fraccionamiento Lomas de Sotelo Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

The first store already opened in Parque Toreo on November 26, so that the one located in Parque Lindavista will have its opening on December 1.

These two Motorola Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

New companies arrive in Mexico as an option to show users what they can offer and reach the taste of each person looking for a new smartphone.