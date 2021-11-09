Regarding MIUI 13, Lei Jun stated that: “MIUI is getting better and will definitely be better than ever”. It is necessary to point out that this new version delayed its arrival due to Android 12, although it has been the CEO who has confirmed that it will arrive before the end of the year .

Although data about her that have not yet been specified is unknown, it has been the CEO of the firm, Lei Jun, who has clarified what could be the first smartphones from Xiaomi to receive this update.

Rumors said that the first device of the brand to which the update would arrive would be the Xiaomi Mix 4, but the brand preferred to delay its arrival for the above reason and to offer a much more stable system and without any failure. A feature that was urgent to repair from previous versions.

However, it is most likely the company’s new flagships that will debut with the new cape. Specifically they are the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which are expected to arrive at the end of the year, so it is expected that it will come from the hand of these launches.

Which ones would follow

It is obvious to think that the next smartphones that MIUI 13 will reach will be the first Xiaomi terminals to have a three-year update guarantee. That is, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. From there, the rest of the compatible mobiles (those with less than two years) will gradually begin to adopt the new version, completing the transition process during the following year.

The possibility The fact that the company from the Asian country presents its new phones at the end of the year is a reality. If, on the contrary, this announcement does not occur, everything would indicate that it will finally do so at the beginning of the following year 2022.

Still, there is hope to believe that MIUI 13 will land soon, since the fact that Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have started to receive sales certificates outside of China it is strong proof that these devices will be introduced soon.