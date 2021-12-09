Huawei, which has been so affected by the restrictions imposed by the United States Government, decided to give Honor, its brand of cheap mobile phones, a second chance. This was sold to a consortium of Chinese companies to avoid ending up disappearing and became an independent company from Huawei. In this way, it has been able to bypass a veto that prevents, among other things, that devices cannot use Google services. After several months in the shadows, Honor began launching smartphones in its home country, and expanded to the rest of the market with the Honor 50, its current – and only – flagship Spain.

Despite the fact that the Honor 50 is the most powerful smartphone of the brand in Europe, it does not compete against the great flagships of Samsung, Apple or Xiaomi. Battle, on the other hand, in front of the mobiles that they stand for 500 euros, like the OnePlus Nord 2, the Xiaomi Mi 10T or the Realme GT. And it is that, curiously, the Honor catalog has always been made up of terminals that offered a balance between prices and benefits. In a way, it is part of the brand identity that the company has maintained after leaving Huawei, but it is not the only point.

Independent brand, but not much

The Honor 50 actually retains many key features from its old parent company. Among them, the appearance. In fact, I have to confess that as soon as I held the device in my hand, I couldn’t help but notice the great resemblance to some of Huawei’s most iconic smartphonesJust like the P30 Pro. The sensation, yes, vanished when you turned the terminal and saw the ostentatious finish on the back, which is very similar to that obtained by accidentally spilling a bottle of glitter on a satin New Year’s Eve dress. Luckily, it is only one of the many finishes it is available in.

Beyond the look, which features a slim bezel in a – this time – sleek copper color and includes a curved screen on both sides, the Honor 50 also “inherits” some of the software from Huawei. Magic UI, the customization layer that is included in this device is actually EMUI under another name. The aesthetics, animations and default apps are exactly the same as we see on Huawei smartphones. The main difference, of course, is that the terminal does not have the AppGallery, but that includes Google Play and, therefore, Google services and applications.

Compared to Huawei, arriving with Google services is a huge differential point, although it is not so much against the rest of the manufacturers, such as Xiaomi or Samsung, who also add the Mountain View application store.

What does this Honor 50 offer?

The resemblance to Huawei smartphones aside, the Honor 50 excels at several key features. Among them, the screen, performance and camera. The multimedia section, in fact, is one of the most positive points of this terminal. At the level of specifications, the Honor 50 screen is 6.57 inches, has a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has OLED technology.

They are very common specifications in smartphones in this price range, yes, but in most cases, it is synonymous with a good viewing experience. In this case, the panel is sharp, bright and offers good colors that can also be adjusted at the software level. The most negative point, in my opinion, is the double screen curvature. While it provides a more “premium” design, it does weigh down the viewing experience a bit. In part, because double curvature causes shading to appear on the edges when the screen is reproducing light colors. Curved glass also tends to create reflections when light hits the screen.

Regarding performance, the Honor 50 has a Snapdragon 778 G, a Qualcomm chip with 5G connectivity and, in this case, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The configuration speaks for itself, and it is that both the processor and the memory configuration are more than enough to be able to carry out the most daily tasks on a smartphone or play games on time. All this, accompanied by a 4,300 mAh battery, which offers autonomy for the whole day.

The camera, an important point

Where the Honor 50 really boasts is in the photographic section. The Asian company has not skimped on lenses and has included four on its rear. The sensors amount to 5 if we take into account the 32 megapixel selfie camera. Honor also multiplies the experience with different video recording and photo capture modes that are available from the camera app. Let’s look at the configuration of the sensors.

Main chamber of up to 108 megapixels. This very high resolution can be applied through a photographic mode. By default, images are taken at a lower resolution. The sensor has an aperture f / 1.9.

This very high resolution can be applied through a photographic mode. By default, images are taken at a lower resolution. The sensor has an aperture f / 1.9. Ultra wide angle camera 8 megapixels. It is capable of capturing photos at a 120º angle and includes an f / 2.2 aperture.

It is capable of capturing photos at a 120º angle and includes an f / 2.2 aperture. Bokeh camera 2 megapixels. It supports the main lens and is used to improve background blur.

It supports the main lens and is used to improve background blur. Macro sensor 2 megapixels for close-up photography. It has an f / 2.4 aperture.

We are probably talking about the most versatile camera in its range, and not only because of the configuration of the sensors, but also because of the multiple modes – such as the possibility of recording video with several cameras simultaneously – and options included in the native app: one of the most complete on a smartphone. Regarding the results: they are correct both at the level of detail and offer, in general, a good interpretation of the colors. I miss, yes, a little more brightness in scenes where there is no natural light. The ultra wide angle camera, on the other hand, tends to distort the image at the edges,

Is the Honor 50 worth it?

The Honor 50, available from 529 euros, does not offer really differential benefits compared to the rest of its competition. However, this does not mean that it is a bad purchase option. In fact, it is a good alternative for those users who were already familiar with the interface, the finishes and the extra functions that a Huawei smartphone offers, but who need Google services for their day-to-day life. Bearing in mind, yes, that there are very interesting alternatives such as the OnePlus Nord 2 or the OPPO Reno 6.

On the other hand, especially if you are considering acquiring this terminal, it is normal that you have doubts about what could happen to this company in the future. Above all, considering that the United States is debating whether or not to include this company in the list of entities.

Like it or not, this is something that can happen to any company. However, and in the event that it finally happens, not something that affects current devices, but to their future smartphones. Therefore, it should not be a point of concern. It is practically impossible for this terminal to run out of Google services or software updates. In fact, many of the Huawei smartphones that were announced just before the US ban, maintain both Google apps as well as new version updates and security patches.