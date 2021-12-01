The first mobile with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plays it a lot in design

Yesterday the new star processor of Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This chip is the one we all expected as Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 and that has finally changed its name. East processor will be in the most important high-end of all 2022 and we already know which will be the first smartphone to include it and put it up for sale. And we not only know this data, but its possible design has been leaked. The terminal will be run by realme and could be named realme GT 2 Pro.

The realme GT 2 Pro could be a budget high-end

The company itself has confirmed that it will be the first to include this chip in a real smartphone. Others may be ahead in China, but not in Europe. One of the main markets of realme It is the European and its presentations could occur before those of the rest of the brands.

Next to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 you can expect a huge amount of RAM, good storage, a OLED display with advanced refresh rate and a camera section of high-end.

It is very likely that you really do not want to have the most advanced and spectacular device on the market, but you do want one of the more economical within the high premium range. Playing cards as he has done so far he could get it done in a few weeks.

A risky design very similar to the Nexus 6P

If you haven’t been in it for many years Android market or you don’t follow the news you may not know what a Nexus 6P is. This device belonged to a series of devices that Google manufactured together with different brands to include pure Android inside. The Nexus 6P It was the last Nexus before the release of the Google Pixel and was manufactured by Huawei.

The filtered render of the layout of the realme GT 2 Pro reveals a clear resemblance between the two devices. It is a rather risky design that we will see how it penetrates the market. The company would bet on something different, although not on something that enters through the eyes as soon as you see it. We will have to wait …

Via