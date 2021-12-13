When it won’t be long before it opens The King’s Man: The First Mission (2021), it is a pleasure to recognize that the translations of the graphic novel to cinema Kingsman, twelve issues written by Mark Millar and drawn by Dave Gibbons between 2012 and 2018, have turned out very decent to date.

Their spectacular and playful entertainment begins with Kingsman: Secret Service (2014) and continues with Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), both films directed by Matthew vaughn.

TO this london filmmaker We owe him other feature films. His first film is Layer Cake (Organized Crime) [2004], to which they happened Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass: Ready to pound (2010), another adaptation of a graphic novel scripted by Mark Millar but with illustrations by John Romita Jr. in this case, and X Men First generation (2011). And now he’s returned to the dangerous world of these impeccably dressed spies for the third time in a row to deal with the prequel.

A rushed scene from ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

If the other two films starred Taron Egerton’s Eggsy Unwin (Rocketman) and Colin Firth’s Harry Hart (Shakespeare in love), for a story that happens decades before yours in The King’s Man: The First Mission, have turned to other characters with the faces of Ralph fiennes (Schindler’s List) and Harris Dickinson (Trust), accompanied by Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator), Gemma Arterton (RocknRolla) or Rhys Ifans (The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody).

And, to give you long teeth until this third film in the saga made by Matthew Vaughn can be enjoyed in Spanish cinemas from next December 29, we offer you an exclusive clip of one of his scenes, in which you will see a moment of great trouble in which is the Orlando Oxford of the aforementioned Ralph Fiennes. Open your eyes wide, here it goes.