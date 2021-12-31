The third Matthew Vaughn film has been released (Kick-Ass: Ready to pound) about the skilled, perfectly dressed English spies created for the comics of screenwriter Mark Millar and cartoonist Dave Gibbons (2012-2018) and whom many of us did not get to know until Kingsman: Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), the two previous installments, directed by the same filmmaker and with respect to which The King’s Man: The First Mission (2021) constitutes a powerful prequel to the origin of these enigmatic agents.

If the cast of the other feature films is headed by Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Colin Firth (Shakespeare in Love), here we have Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List) and Harris Dickinson (Trust) in the shoes of Orlando and Conrad Oxford, in the company of Djimon Hounsou (In America), Gemma Arterton (Tamara drewe), Daniel Brühl (Good Bye, Lenin!) or Matthew goode (Match point) such as Shola, Polly Wilkins, Erik Jan Hanussen, and Morton. But also to Rhys Ifans (The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody) and Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), whom we have interviewed.

Jump on the bandwagon of ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

20th Century

According to Rhys Ifans, what attracted him mainly to participate in a film like The King’s Man: The First Mission was the libretto written by Matthew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek (Oblivion). “Without the script, there are only ideas,” he says, and the one for this action adventure “is a really refreshing look at history, one that can still contain the real horror, the human tragedy and the cost of the First World War but, at the same time and around this painful truth, is able to look satirically at those responsible for causing such carnage”.

Tom Hollander, for his part, agrees on the importance of the script in choosing one film project or another. But with an incentive as far as he is concerned: “Not every day they ask you to play three characters at the same time”, He tells us. Because he embodies George VI of England, Wilhelm II of Germany and Nicholas II of Russia. “That was very exciting. And Matthew Vaughn is known as a very unique director who is always doing something interesting, so it seemed like the film had good prospects. “

Such an eccentric character as Rasputin

20th Century

There is no doubt that one of the most striking characters in The King’s Man: The First Mission, if not the most, is the Grigori Rasputin of Rhys Ifans. “He looked very eccentric“Admits the Welsh artist” When you look at the other actors who play the leaders of World War I, they all had the same haircut and facial hair in some way. But Rasputin looks different from all of them. ” And, since “there’s a lot of photographic evidence” on him, “it was important to get the look right” for the film.

“He is a character who has always been mysterious and controversial,” continues Rhys Ifans, “but, in this case, in the universe of Kingsman, the main thing is that it has a huge physical presence. Is an amazing dancer and fighter and all that”. For this reason, it was necessary to make sure that he was fit for the stunts and that “it was disturbing, repulsive and funny; All those things. And then decide, according to what was written on the pages, which of these elements I wanted to show more “because they were more useful for the story.”

An inspiring filmmaker like Matthew Vaughn

20th Century

“I think what the movie genuinely does in general is that lets us laugh at tyrants”Says Rhys Ifans. “And that is important to always be able to do it.” Better if there is a good filmmaker in charge of a work like The King’s Man: The First Mission. Because Matthew Vaughn “has a good understanding of how the camera works” and how his recordings “translate” into what we see later on the big screen, says the Welsh actor. “He is a true film director “because” he has it in his head “.

“He’s able to see his decisions as more come to him, and this is an incredible ability,” continues Rhys Ifans. And it’s great to be around someone who has such wonderful cinematic confidence and grammar. It is always very inspiring to be surrounded by people who trust someone who suggests things that you do not fully understand, and to trust them as well. It’s a great leap of faith; being able to trust the director like this is a real luxury”. Like to undergo the hours of makeup that Tom Hollander needed on a daily basis and have fun just like him.