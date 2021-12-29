What was given is over. After countless weeks reviewing the news that have reached our cinemas throughout this 2021 film course, it is time to say goodbye to the year with the last six premiere films that will join a fight for a slice of the box office cake, which fell 44% on Christmas weekend.

For the second week in a row, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ He once again dominated the box office in an incontestable way with 2.47 million euros, opening a gigantic gap with his immediate pursuer; a ‘Sing 2!’ which closed its journey between December 24 and 26 with a discreet 0.8 million.

In third position we find a ‘Matrix Resurrections’ that, in addition to generating a particularly intensified debate, has also weakened in its Spanish release, reaping 0.68 million euros That, yes, they distance themselves from the films that occupy the fourth and fifth place: ‘Mom or Dad’, which closed its second week with 0.37 million and ‘West Side Story’, which again showed that the musical does not have much bellows with an unfair debut of 0.26 million.

The premieres of December 29, 2021

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ (‘The King’s Man’, 2021)

Four years after ‘The Golden Circle’, Matthew Vaughn returns to the fray with a new installment of the ‘Kingsman’ saga, now in the form of a prequel. Black leg action, a first-rate cast with names such as’ Ralph Fiennes, Charles Dance or Gemma Arterton and that style and sense of rhythm trademark of the house mark the last great entertainment of the year.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The King’s Man: The first mission’ is the last great film of 2021: a great prequel that brings renewed energy to the saga

‘The card counter’ (‘The Card Counter’, 2021)

After signing that jewel entitled ‘The Reverend’, Paul Schrader once again shows that age is making him sit down wonderfully and that he continues in top form with ‘The Card Counter’, in which he has teamed up with Oscar Isaac to shaping another exercise in unhealthy atmospheres, round characters and a first-rate narrative simmered.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The card counter’, the new sickly and hypnotic thriller by a Paul Schrader who continues to live his second youth

‘Back to my daughter’s house’ (‘Un tour chez ma fille’, 2021)

Nothing fits a holiday season better than a French comedy, and if it’s a sequel to a relatively recent hit, all the better. ‘Back to my daughter’s house’ seeks to replicate the formula of ‘Back to my mother’s house’ and brings together Josiane Balasko and Mathilde Seigner alternating the original premise, but appealing to those who already enjoyed the first part.

Plus…

‘Klara and Christmas on the farm’ (‘Jul Pa Kutoppen’, 2020)

‘100 days with Tata’ (2021)

‘My Beautiful Baghdad’ (‘Baghdad in My Shadow’, 2019)

More recommendations in File Espinof





If the premieres of this week do not catch your attention or you want to recover titles that have been in theaters the longest, remember that you can take a look at the movies on the bill from last week and the previous one. And if you still want even more recommendations, don’t forget that in our weekly Newsletter ‘Expediente Espinof’ we offer you a selection of films and television for all palates, curated by our editors.

Link | Subscribe to ‘Expediente Espinof’, Espinof’s new weekly newsletter