Mexico obtains a very good result in the # IMO2021, With two silver and four bronze medals !; 34th place out of 107 participating countries, and second place among the Ibero-American countries, congratulations to the Mexican team! pic.twitter.com/yzFqHC3JVZ – OMM (@ommtw)

July 23, 2021

The laureates were: Tomás Cantú, from CDMX; Daniel Ochoa, from Tamaulipas; Emilio Ramos, from Sinaloa; and Alejandro Reyes, from Morelos, who achieved bronze.Omar Astudillo, from Guerrero; and Pablo Valeriano, from Nuevo León obtained silver.Due to sanitary measures, for the second year in a row the prestigious contest is held online.

“The Russian city of Saint Petersburg acts as its organizer, once again becoming a center of attraction for participants from all corners of the planet.”

“Russian science, mathematics, higher education and especially technique have their roots in the history of St. Petersburg. In 1724, the Russian Emperor Pedro I ordered the Academy of Sciences to be established in this city, the first higher scientific institution in the history of the country.

(With information from El Universal)