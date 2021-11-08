The first Black Friday discounts from Amazon arrive today and greatly affect the most desired bathroom accessories like some the gold and black taps with which to get a magazine bathroom.

Attention this year to Amazon’s Black Friday celebration because the offers will arrive in a dosed way and They will not focus only on Friday 26. The offers begin today with limited terms of 24/48 hours or a week and will change constantly, and not all will arrive on the date officially indicated, on the 26th, so it is good to be checking your updates to find what interests you at the best price.

In addition to some practical and nice furniture, the strongest discounts affect an interesting selection of bathroom accessories. If you want to have a bathroom in the style of the “Divinity” renovation programs this may be your opportunity. Most of these bathrooms have spectacular faucets in gold or black, like those that now enjoy discounts.

Amazon Black Friday discounts on shower faucets





This is how beautiful this gold built-in shower mixer is. If you are planning to reform the bathroom, or go from a bathtub to a shower, this VALAZ built-in faucet in an elegant brushed gold round single-lever mixer with a 25cm wall-mounted shower head now has a 26% discount. Normal price per € 144.95 and now 107.26 euros

VALAZ Built-in shower, brushed gold, round single-lever shower with 25cm wall-mounted shower head





The same model in black also has a 26% discount although its base price is a little different. Its normal price is € 139.95 and now with the discount for Black Friday 103.56 euros

VALAZ Black round single-lever built-in shower with 25cm wall-mounted shower head





Another VALAZ model with square shapes. Black square single-lever recessed shower with 25cm shower head with wall outlet with 26% discount. Its normal price is € 139.95 and now with a 26% discount 103.56 euros

VALAZ Black square single-lever built-in shower with 25cm wall-mounted shower head





In a chrome finish, this faucet has a discount of 54%. De VALAZ round chrome single-lever concealed shower with 25 cm shower head, normal price € 129.95 and price now 70.79 euros

VALAZ Round chrome single-lever built-in shower with 25cm ceiling-mounted shower head

Discounted Sink Faucets





The most desired taps right now for the bathroom are wall-mounted and in black or gold. A trend option that “becomes” very accessible with Amazon Black Friday prices. From Valaz, Single handle brushed gold built-in basin faucet spout 21cm. Normal price € 69.95 and now 51.76 euros

VALAZ Built-in basin tap, brushed gold, single-lever spout 21cm

And to complete the previous one, the stopper / valve for the sink drain in the same finish with a 26% discount. Normal price € 16.95 and now 12.54 euros

VALAZ Brushed Gold Cap for Basin Valve and Click clack bidet





In chrome finish, for those who do not want to risk or do not want to change all the rest of the bathroom taps, this model is equally elegant thanks to its stylized lines. Also, as it is neither black nor gold, it has a more adjusted price. Normal price € 49.95 and now also with a 26% discount price 36.96 euros

VALAZ Built-in single-lever basin tap, chrome-plated, spout 21cm





For the washbasin, Valaz also has a square structure option. Segura series square black single-handle recessed basin tap with 26% discount. Normal price € 79.95 and now 59.16 euros

The plug or valve for the basin drain with click opening and closing in black to complete the black basin taps. Normal price € 12.95 and now 9.58 euros

VALAZ Black cap button for basin valve and bidet clik clack





Surface basin faucet, for those who do not want to include reform when changing the faucet. In black with single-lever waterfall outlet now with a 15% discount. Normal price € 49.99 and now with a 15% discount 42.49 euros

Black Waterfall Basin Faucet, CECIPA Ares X102B Adjustable Hot and Cold Water Mixer Tap Modern Silent Brass Basin Faucet for Bathroom





Chromed brass bathroom waterfall faucet for surface basin with a 17% discount. Normal price € 52.99 and now 44.19 euros

Basin Faucet, CECIPA High Basin Faucet for Bathroom Basin Faucet Cascade in Brass Single Lever Basin Mixer Hot and Cold Adjustable Bathroom Faucet Ares X103C

Sinks and other accessories with discounts for the bathroom





The offers come to other furniture such as this practical cabinet to be placed under a wall-mounted sink with two doors and an adjustable interior shelf. Its measurements are 60x30x60 cm in light gray and wooden surface. With a 16% discount, normal price € 62.99 and now 52.99 euros

Kleankin Compact Under-Sink Cabinet with 2 Doors and Adjustable Inner Shelf Auxiliary Bathroom Storage Cabinet 60x30x60 cm Gray





A complete pack of washbasin, mirror cabinet and black wall lamp to give a change to a toilet or a small bathroom since the washbasin is only 36 cm deep. From Baikal, the washbasin includes two doors, finished in teak color and measures 45 x 36 x 60 cm. Normal price € 185.05 and now 174.90 euros

Baikal 280034090, Small bathroom cabinet with ceramic sink and mirror with LED light fixture, with two doors, Teak color finish, easy to assemble, Measurements: 45 x 36 x 60 cm





Set of suspended Onyx bathroom furniture with reduced depth (39cms). 50 cm wide cabinet with two drawers with ceramic washbasin. Normal precip € 191.21 and now with 4% discount 182.90 euros

Onyx Bathroom Furniture Set REDUCED Fund 39cm. 50cm cabinet, 2 drawers, suspended on the wall, with ceramic basin, and mirror. Various Finishes and Measurements. Assembled Furniture.





To maintain the aesthetics of black taps and in bathrooms with white tiles These RenFox no-drill shower shelves are perfect, they are sold two units and they are corner units. Now they have a 19% discount normal price € 19.99 and now 16.14 euros

RenFox Shower Shelf without Drill, Corner Shelf for Bathroom Wall Corner Shower Aluminum Adhesive Bathroom Shelf, Matte Finish, with 4 Hooks, Triangular 2 Pieces Black





Wenko steel standing towel rack in size 45.5 x 82.5 x 20 cm with a 10% discount. Normal price € 83.60 and now € 75.56

WENKO Marla towel rack – standing coat rack, Steel, 45.5 x 82.5 x 20 cm, Chrome





And Amazon Basics towel sets that include two bath towels and two hand towels in multiple sturdy colors at a 15% discount. Normal price € 21.99 and now 18.59 euros

Amazon Basics Towel Set (Sturdy Colors, 2 Bath Towels and 2 Hand Towels), Gray

