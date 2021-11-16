The latest images of the OnePlus 10 Pro suggest that its camera module will give a lot to talk about and the comments will not be entirely positive.

Many users have been complaining in recent years about the designs of current mobile devices and, there is a certain laziness when it comes to innovating in design. Manufacturers have become accustomed to making the same design and modifying it a minimum so that the devices are somewhat different.

Yes, phones right now are much more attractive and have a more elegant aesthetic. But this has been done to the detriment of risky and unceremonious innovation. A few years ago the designs were much crazier and each company bet on a different form factor.

This differentiation and avant-garde could be brought back by the OnePlus 10 Pro, although it may also be a grotesque in the eyes of many. What has been seen today are some renderings of what would be the supposed design of this device and, the truth is that the rear camera module is quite scary.

The mountain that would form this module could be the largest view to date on a mobile device. Yes, we are taking into account devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The latter can even have some forgiveness by integrating a secondary screen in this area.

What has been seen in the renders is that the three sensors of the future OnePlus 10 Pro would have such a size that they would occupy this entire rear camera module, in addition to being accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. Of course, since they are computer-generated images, it is very likely that this will not become the final design.

We will have to wait for OnePlus to move a tab and launch a promotional image to know or, at least, glimpse the general design of the device. The OnePlus 10 Pro It is expected that it will be its new high-end terminal and that it will arrive to compete against the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the rest of Android champions.