This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office shows damage from the drone attack on the home of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 (AP)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was unharmed in an “assassination attempt” early Sunday morning with explosive drones against his residence in Baghdad, the scene in recent days of unrest between security forces and pro-Iranian groups.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi (File Photo / AFP)

A security source pointed out that “two members of the presidential personal guard were injured,” without specifying their severity.

The premier was attacked with three explosive drones (AP)

The assassination attempt against the Iraqi prime minister was carried out with “three drones, two of which were shot down” by Mustafa al Kadhemi’s personal guard, two security sources said.

The three aircraft “were launched from a place near the Republic bridge”, before heading to the Green Zone where the prime minister’s residence is, said one of those sources, who specified that “two drones were shot down” in flight. The third exploded his charge against the residence, injuring two of Kadhemi’s bodyguards, who were unharmed.

The attack, first against Kadhemi’s residence, in power since May 2020, was not immediately vindicated. Nevertheless, the action was condemned as an “apparent act of terrorism” by the United States and described by Iraqi President Barham Salih as an “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order.”

Two of Kazimi’s bodyguards were injured (AP)

Shortly after the attack, on his Twitter account, Kadhemi called for “calm and restraint on the part of all, for the good of Iraq.”

“My residence has been the target of a cowardly assault. I’m fine, thank God, as well as those who work with me “, he declared. in a short video, in which he is seen sitting at a desk.

The premier was unharmed (AP)

The Green Zone, where his residence is located, is an ultra-protected perimeter located in the center of the capital that houses the US embassy and other government buildings.

In the photos distributed by the Kadhemi services, it is possible to see a wooden door and engravings lying on the ground, as well as the damaged exterior stairs.

“We are relieved to know that the prime minister is unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was aimed at the heart of the Iraqi state, “US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, indicating that they offered their help in the investigation of this attack.

The United Nations mission in Iraq also condemned the attack in “the strongest terms.”

The attack on Kazimi comes at a time of tension in Iraq after the legislative elections on October 10 (AP)

The influential Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr spoke of an attack “against Iraq and the Iraqi people.”

After the event, important security forces were deployed in and around the Green Zone.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi resides in the guarded green zone of Baghdad (AP)

The offensives against the Green Zone are recurrent. Last Sunday, three rockets exploded in Mansur, an adjoining neighborhood, causing no injuries. They have often also targeted the US embassy. Drone bomb attacks have multiplied in recent months, especially against American interests, in Baghdad and Erbil.

The attack on Kadhemi comes at a time of tension in Iraq after the legislative elections of October 10 and in full transactions between parties in view of the formation of a government.

The influential Hashd al Shaabi coalition is vehemently discussing the results of this vote, in which its political wing, the Conquest Alliance, lost numerous seats in Parliament, according to preliminary results. Supporters of this pro-Iranian coalition of former paramilitary groups now integrated into the state have started protests, with sit-ins at the two entrances to the Green Zone.

Iraqi security forces closed the fortified Green Zone as they tighten security hours after the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (AP Photo / Hadi Mizban)

Hashd’s management describes the elections as “fraud” and “scam.” Despite its electoral collapse, this coalition will continue to be an influential force in Parliament.

Preliminary results point as the winner of the elections to Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, whose current won more than 70 seats out of 329 in the chamber.

The final result of the vote should be published in a few weeks.

