It is no secret that Rockstar Games has been working on the development of GTA 6 for several years. Although this one is being carried out in silence, the different rumors and leaks have provided us with a great deal of detail about the story, characters, setting and even possible announcement and release date.

While the latest rumors revealed that GTA 6 would be going through hellish development after having rebooted, but now beyond that, the known Kirsty has shared through Twitter what could be the first image of GTA 6 that would have been discovered within GTA Trilogy. Obviously, none of this is official, as this image right now is a mystery that GTA fans are trying to solve, although many of them firmly believe that it is the first image of GTA 6 for various reasons.

New and interesting details of GTA 6 would have been revealed thanks to a job offer from Rockstar

As we have told you, none of this is official, nor has any leaker more than reliable been able to confirm the veracity that this image within GTA Trilogy is from GTA 6, but none of them rule out that it could end up being this way. For the quality of the image, vegetation, clouds and that it is not a house that exists in GTA V, the possibilities that it could be a house from GTA 6 are there. It certainly looks like a typical Florida house, so it could also be a real edited image, as we see an alien ship.