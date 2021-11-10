The first funeral sanctuary for pets, Bye bye friend, opened its doors with the backing of J. García López. The site combines infrastructure, professionalism and the experience of the last goodbye.

This place integrates advice and personalized attention 24/7, collection and transfers 356 days a year, safekeeping for up to 72 hours, exclusive float, accompaniment room, farewell room, individual cremation of pets up to 50 kilos, delivery of ashes, basic urn, engraved plaque and cremation certificate.

In this regard, García López commented: “Our goal is to efficiently and professionally serve this market niche. Adapting to the new affective context that pets have as another member of the family, offering the transparency of a service that goes beyond cremation.“

According to official data in the country there are 24.4 million households with pets, of which 18 million are dogs and 5 million cats.

The last goodbye experience was developed and implemented with the advice of thanatologists specialized in companion animals, in order to help close the life cycle of pets and their connection with families.

