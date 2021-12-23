The 2022 season is getting closer and closer and teams are accelerating the car development program. In fact, Mercedes has started its new engine even before the end of 2021.

The ignition of the new engine is a ceremonial act full of transcendence, because when a team first installs its power unit in the chassis to turn it on and test it, it is a very relevant step for the rest of the car assembly process.

And that’s what he did today Mercedes, which has tested for the first time the new engine in the W13, the single-seater with which it will compete in 2022. A car that is the product of the new technical regulations, which hopes to promote much more balanced and competitive races thanks to a radical change in philosophy aerodynamics.

The new cars, in which the ground effect takes great prominence, they will also receive new 18-inch wheels and, yes, they will have a propeller similar to last year, since there have been no changes in the engine regulations.

In the case of the Mercedes W13, its drivers will be Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, arriving from Williams as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas. The Anglo-German team will defend the constructors’ title won for the eighth time in a row in 2021, while its drivers will seek revenge on Max Verstappen after the agonizing victory of the Dutchman in the last lap of the World Championship already concluded.