Everything indicates that NFTs are what they are today. NFT stands for “non-fungible token”, which consists of digital assets that allow you to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items, such as cartoons, animated GIFs, songs, video game elements, collectibles, works of art and even movie parts, as was recently announced with the announcement of the first Hollywood film fully financed by NFT.

In the most recent news related to the use of NFT, the one of the Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, who has decided to sell an NFT of his own first edition of the free encyclopedia by auction.

The auction house Christie’s will be in charge of carrying out the sale of the token, with the call auction The Birth of Wikipedia, which will be in force from December 3 to 15, although it has not been said what the initial amount of the auction is or the figure they seek to reach.

Also, in the same virtual event, Wales will also auction off the Strawberry iMac computer, which he used to create Wikipedia..

The funds from both auctions will go to charitable causes, to support entities that work in favor of free culture, as well as to help sustain WT.Social, a donation-backed social network that Wales launched in 2019.

Wales’ NFT consists of a very early version of Wikipedia, the virtual encyclopedia that was launched in January 2001, and what you see using the token is the version of Wikipedia as it looked at the time its co-creator set up the software, with a unique home page that just says, “Hello, World!” (Hello World!).

This page will be publicly launched on the web and, like all Wikipedia content, it can be viewed and edited by anyone, the difference is that all changes will revert after five minutes and return to their original state.

Said NFT is written on the Ethereum blockchain and encodes a smart contract, which gives its buyer control over that website, so that the purchaser can change the window to reverse the edits and, if they really want to, can disable the editing or close the page. The buyer can also take a hands-off approach and let Wales manage the page for them..

“The artistic concept is to bring people to the moment when I set up the website And I had to think: God, this is so vulnerable; as anyone can edit, I could destroy everything, and the trolls will take control of me in five minutes, ”Wales told The Verge.