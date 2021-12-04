The first edition of Wikipedia will be auctioned as NFT

The 21st anniversary of Wikipedia is getting closer, and to “celebrate”, the creator of this popular page, Jimmy Wales, decided that it will be auctioning off the site’s first edition, which was launched on January 15, 2001, as a NFT.

As you could see in the image, it only has two words and a simple search box, all this planted on a simple white background with the flag of the USA. That which you just saw is what will be auctioned.

This auction will be held through Christie’s and the offers will start from today and will end until December 15. There is currently no price estimate, however, it is most likely that it will end up selling for an exorbitant amount, as happened with the source code of the world Wide Web a few months ago.

Additionally, it was revealed that this first Wikipedia publication will be dynamic, that is, whoever decides to buy it will be able to edit it to their liking, but there will always be the possibility of reverting it to its original appearance.

Editor’s note: I don’t think anybody thought that this NFTs thing was going to have as much impact as it does today. I’m not entirely sure that this trend is going to last over the years, but many major brands out there are already joining it.

Via: Christies