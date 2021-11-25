The first edition of Envero Fest, the first smart wine festival, will be held on December 4 and 5. The event aims to promote culture and responsible wine consumption, as well as to generate networking in a cordial, humane environment and with the healthiest coexistence.

Renowned national wineries and distributors will meet there that will offer wines from many parts of the world, such as Chateau Camou Vinos Cruz, Hacienda Las Letras, Altotinto and Sabores de Francia, among others. It will take place in the gardens of the Old Mill Club in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

In addition to the wine offer, there will be a gastronomic area with delicious hot dogs from Hot Daddy, Smokey Dog Valle and its delicious grill, in addition to the famous charcuterie and cheeses of Gastronómica San Juan, located in the Mercado de San Juan in the Center Historic of Mexico City.

About, Octavio Prudhomme, director of Envero Fest and owner of Cava Prudhomme, commented:

“Currently, wine is having an important participation in Mexico and in many other countries. It should be noted that the largest consumers of Mexican wine are precisely us Mexicans and this sector is on the right track. We have more and more new wineries that are producing very interesting labels. Today more than ever the wine industry needs a lot of boost and support. “

Envero Fest 2021 will also have a bazaar area and various activities such as workshops and tastings with participating wineries. This event is possible thanks to the support of its sponsors such as Restaurante Molino Viejo, Icefield Water, Cava 138, Proyectovino and Sytba Technologies.

Tickets to attend can be purchased through the following link: https://enverofest.boletia.com/.

