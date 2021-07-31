The first design of the PS2 boxes was very different from the one we met

The constant search forand establishing differentiating factors makes companies bet on concepts

In a report published in The Obscuritory about Hock wah yeo, the role that the graphic designer played in the video game industry is underlined, as he was sought on numerous occasions to propose boxes and packaging that were outside the norm.

Game boxes like JetFighter: The Adventure, Specter Y Prince of persia, which in themselves could already be considered anomalies and collectibles, as well as peripheral packaging such as the Ascii Sphere 360 ​​are the focus of the report. But there is a record that steals prominence for being a prototype that would have been the standard of games Playstation 2 to be distributed in the United States.

As we know, boxes of the games of PS2 adhered to the design that governed the entire audiovisual industry at the time: that of the DVD.

Standard PS2 game boxes. (Photo: Special)

GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation featured DVD box without any differentiating form factor on the outside.

But if the Yeo prototype had survived, we would be talking about a box that emphasized the shape of the disk.

The best way to describe this prototype would be to say that it is the sum of the form factors of the dvd box and from disk contained within. Look:

The Obscuritory report is the first time that this design comes to light. (Photo: Hock Wah Yeo via The Obscuritory)

In the same report it is mentioned that the top brass of Sony Computer Entertainment in Japan decided to cancel the project, because if the standard DVD box was adopted costs would get cheaper and it would be easier to work on large scales.

The image of the prototype shared in the article report configures the first time that design comes to light.

An additional fact of interest is that on July 20, 200, within the framework of a conference at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the Interactive Digital Software Association and the Interactive Entertainment Merchants Association reached an agreement to standardize video game boxes.