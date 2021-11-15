Around 65% of the almost 9 million inhabitants of Austria are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67%, while daily increases in infections have reached records this week. This is causing infections to increase in a worrying way.

For that reason, Austria will be the first EU country to carry out selective lockdown targeting unvaccinated people.





Over 12 years old

Austria’s selective confinement means that people over 12 years of age who are not vaccinated or who cannot show that they have recently recovered from COVID They will not be able to leave the house, except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercising, or seeking medical attention.

The closures will be enforced with random checks over the next 10 days and police patrols will intensify. Those who break the rules risk a fine of 500 euros; those who refuse to show proof that they are vaccinated or have recently recovered can be fined three times more.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the chancellery for his announcement in a loud protest, waving banners reading “No to mandatory vaccination” and “Our body, our freedom to decide.”

Under current regulation, the unvaccinated are already banned from restaurants, hotels and cultural venues unless they can show that they have recently recovered from the disease.