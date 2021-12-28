We are legion. Every day hundreds of thousands of visitors (I wish they were aliens, I am not going to fool you) pass each day to thank, share, comment and shit on our fucking life. For all of them, Espinof wants to offer a calmer, more detailed look at the world of cinema. From the creation of the first lens to the arrival of the long-awaited sequels to ‘Avatar’.

One book to master them all

Of course, a volume of this caliber, with so many authors and hours of painstaking analysis, is not produced overnight. Espinof’s team carries working in secret since 2001 to achieve what no one has ever achieved before: a 3,000-sheet encyclopedia fully updateable annually via floppy disk.

The next February 14th The book is out, and it will be available in the best specialized bookstores and online stores. Its price will be € 59, but remember: more than 3000 sheets. The “quantity-price” relationship so highly valued by the new viewers of the XXII century will be more than rewarded. In addition, you also have the option with a femme fatalist cover.





What can you expect from this incredible billet? Well, in addition to the texts of Albertini, Mikel Zorrilla, Juan Luis Caviaro, Víctor López G., Jorge Loser and Kiko Vega, which will delve into genres, subgenres and authors, as well as interviews with leading figures in the international industry. Caviaro interviewing Kevin Feige to discover the best coffee shops with free Wi-Fi in New York, Kiko analyzing Will Forte the drama of reading opinions on Twitter, Mikel talking about clothes decorated with dinosaurs with Steven Spielberg, Victor’s conversation with Zack Snyder on how to be mazao easily, Albertini chatting about the use of briefcases with David Chase, or the problem of scripts where nothing happens elaborated by Jorge together with Mike Flanagan, new champion of the cathodic (and catholic) classicism of horror, will be just some of the hidden surprises of a book that, why not, may encourage you to find a partner who can put up with you And so you have a great excuse for Valentine’s Day.

Of course, there will be no shortage of the classic Lithuanian films that Albertini has been studying. If what you are looking for are surprising and detailed dossiers on the failure of cinema during the last two difficult years, Mikel is your man. There will also be a section on the history of Technicolor by Jorge or the children’s favorite, “How to place a fucking tripod”, Victor’s didactic section for the little ones.

The epilogue will be a list of 138 movies to cry using the mask as a shield that Caviaro has created between 2020 and 2021, “How to cry with a mask”, and a ranking with all the rankings of the web ordered from worst to best by Kiko. If you were thinking of buying any other film book, think twice: “The encyclopedia of cinema according to Espinof” is what you were looking for.