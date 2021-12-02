Xiaomi continues to expand its line of home products under the ‘Smartmi’ brand, and this time announces the launch in Spain of its first smart tower heater ‘Smart Fan Heater’.

According to the manufacturer, it has a large heat capacity, quickly heating a room of up to 30 square meters. This model can already be purchased from today at the main points of sale.

Minimalist design and compatible with the Mi-Home app





With an oscillation of 90º, this smart heater has a minimalist design typical of Xiaomi products focused on the home. From the company they assure that the Smart Fan Heater allows to cover all the nooks and crannies of the room, also obtaining high heat capacity through its 300mm ceramic PTC resistor.

Xiaomi emphasizes that This heater is capable of heating up in just 10 seconds, thus being able to modify the temperature of a room of 30 square meters. In addition, it has a silent operation of up to 35.6 dB. Its mesh design prevents dust from entering the device, and it has a handle for easy transport.

This heater It has two configurable powers, 1,200 W and 2,000 W. In addition, it allows us to adjust the temperature in a range between 16 and 30 degrees. Through its panel we have multiple configuration options, in addition to being able to regulate its brightness.

The ‘smart’ features it includes are its compatibility with the Mi-Home app, which is available for iOS, Android and Amazon devices. In addition, it is compatible with the Google Assistant, which will allow us to modify the temperature and other parameters through our voice.

This heater also includes a remote control for its control, and from Xiaomi they ensure that it also has an overheating protection sensor, cutting off the electrical current and protecting the equipment in case of excessively high temperature.

Price and availability

We can now get hold of the Smart Fan Heater through the Smartmi website, and soon at other common points of sale. This smart heater has a suggested retail price of 139.90 euros.

More information | Smartmi