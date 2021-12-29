For a few days, some users have been affected by multiple ‘login attempts’ on their LastPass accounts. This raised doubts among the masses, hinting that this password manager could have been suffering from a security breach. The firm recently released a statement on the matter.

The first reports could be seen through the Hacker News forum, where a user claimed that they were trying to access their account from Brazil. The response to the issue by several users implied that it was not the only one to whom it happened.

A problem that ends in just a scare

Nevertheless, the company maintains that none of the accounts have been compromised, and what seemed like a security breach related to the master passwords of the accounts, everything indicates that it was only a failure in the security alerts of the app.

LastPass tells it all through a statement issued to The Verge, where the vice president of product management, Dan DeMichele, clarified all the doubts that there were regarding this incident. In his explanation he comments that some of these alerts ‘were possibly triggered by mistake’, a bug that LastPass has already corrected.

In the statement they maintain that the company has been investigating the problem these days. So far, they comment that they have no indication that any account has been compromised, and that the security messages were sent to a subset of users. DeMichele claims that the alert system has already been adjusted, solving the problem. In addition, from the statement it reiterates that LastPass does not store nor can it know the master passwords of the users.

Although everything indicates that there is finally no danger, It doesn’t hurt to insist on having a strong master password, and have two-factor authentication enabled. After all, it is a service in which all kinds of passwords are stored, so all security is low.