Ricky Gervais is ready to let us see the final season of his latest series. Netflix has announced that on January 14 we will be able to see the six episodes of season 3 of ‘After Life’, their great dramedia? about grief and depression.

Comprised of six episodes, this final season follows Tony as he navigates the duel as the character played by Ricky Gervais (who creates, writes, and directs) realizes that the fact of making other people feel good is the only thing that gives you hope and a reason to live.

Along with the comedian, the cast is made up of Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, David Bradley, Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence, Colin Hoult, and Michelle Greenidge. Additionally, Kath Hughes joins as Coleen, the newspaper’s new intern.

‘After Life’ is, year after year, one of the best series we can see on Netflix with an unusually deep script in his exploration of depression. While it’s a shame it’s over, I’m looking forward to seeing the author’s next projects.