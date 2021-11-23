The three-way relationship between the FIA, Mercedes and Red Bull is not at its best with only two races remaining until the end of the championship. Max Verstappen and Michael Masi have talked about it.

The tension in the Formula 1 It is palpable, because the pressure of the championship dispute has been joined by disagreements between the two leading teams, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, but also between the directors of both teams and the FIA, which in recent races has made decisions polemics against both.

In Brazil, the sports commissioners excluded Lewis Hamilton from Friday’s classification and the last controversial situation occurred in Qatar, as Max verstappen he was sanctioned with five grid positions after ignoring a yellow flag issued by a track commissioner on the finish straight as a result of the incident involving Pierre Gasly.

«The race director should be in control of the circuit. He is the referee »

That led to Christian horner will vent all his anger against the steward and Michael Masi, race director and safety delegate of the FIA.

“I think he is just a rogue steward who has raised a flag and has not been instructed by the FIA. They must have control of their commissars, it is as simple as that. I think there have to be adults who make adult decisions. I think the race director should be in control of the circuit. He is the referee, ”Horner snapped. Sky F1.

This led to Michael Masi report said statements to the commissioners, who warned him as a sign of warning for the future. Later, the Australian offered his version of what happened to the media displaced to Losail.

Loading tweet …

1462694840701968388

«I believe that no person should be attacked. Particularly when we have thousands of volunteer curators around the world who give up a large amount of time globally, ”Masi recalled.

«Without them this sport that everyone has very close to their heart could not exist. I will defend every volunteer official and every official in every circuit of the world, such criticisms are not accepted », he reiterated, justifying the decision of the track commissioner.

“They reacted to the situation before them, plain and simple. If you take a look at what was going on with Pierre’s (Gasly) car, they acted in the best interest of keeping everyone safe. And I don’t think anyone should be criticized for acting on their instincts. “, settled.

There will be no gifts

For his part, Max Verstappen has stated that he does not expect the FIA make decisions for his benefit in the future, as he considers that such a situation has never occurred (perhaps he did not remember his defense maneuver against Hamilton not sanctioned in Brazil).

Well, no surprises, I already knew on Saturday night that I never receive gifts from the FIA, so it’s OK. Once I knew we were going to start seventh, I was very motivated to keep going and that’s exactly what we did, ”says the Dutchman.

FIA warns Horner for insulting a commissioner Why not Wolff? Read news

«I don’t want to talk about it too much because I don’t want to give anyone the pleasure of talking about it even more, but, of course, it’s not great, “he points out in clear allusion to the members of Mercedes.

Verstappen insists that the pressure does not affect him and that he will continue to do his job as usual. “The races are not complicated. There is a brake pedal, a gas pedal and a steering wheel. There is a lot of spectacle around, but as pilots we know what to do and whatever else is around me is not really relevant to me, I just have to concentrate on my work, “he said.

Helmut Marko, who does not usually remain silent, did not do so on this occasion either, stating before the DAZN microphones that what happened in Qatar “is ridiculous. The FIA ​​cannot organize a proper classification system and they are hiding their incompetence on the shoulders of the pilot. Amazing”.