There are just a few days left until the 79th Golden Globes ceremony takes place, probably the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema, only behind the Oscars. Uncertainty has surrounded a celebration that will finally take place the next January 9, 2022, so today we talk about all the Movies and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can watch on Netflix. And it is that video on demand platforms are gaining more and more weight in this type of contest, especially in this one, which has candidates for television series.

The power of the dog (7 nominations): Best Movie – Drama, Best Directing (Jane Campion), Best Leading Actor – Drama (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Screenplay, Best soundtrack.

(7 nominations): Best Movie – Drama, Best Directing (Jane Campion), Best Leading Actor – Drama (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Screenplay, Best soundtrack. Don’t look up (4 nominations): Best Movie – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor – Comedy or Musical (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Leading Actress – Comedy or Musical (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Screenplay.

(4 nominations): Best Movie – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor – Comedy or Musical (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Leading Actress – Comedy or Musical (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Screenplay. Pose (3 Nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Billy Porter), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Mj Rodriguez).

(3 Nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Billy Porter), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Mj Rodriguez). The Squid Game (3 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Lead Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Oh Yeong-su).

(3 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Lead Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Oh Yeong-su). The assistant (3 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Margaret Qualley), Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Andie MacDowell).

(3 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Margaret Qualley), Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Andie MacDowell). tick, tick … Boom! (2 nominations): Best Movie – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor – Comedy or Musical (Andrew Garfield).

(2 nominations): Best Movie – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor – Comedy or Musical (Andrew Garfield). Lupine (2 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Lead Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Omar Sy).

(2 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Lead Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Omar Sy). Chiaroscuro (1 nomination): Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga).

(1 nomination): Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga). It was the hand of God (1 nomination): Best Foreign Language Film.

(1 nomination): Best Foreign Language Film. American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair (1 nomination): Best miniseries or TV movie.

(1 nomination): Best miniseries or TV movie. Halston (1 nomination): Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Ewan McGregor).

(1 nomination): Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Ewan McGregor). The snake (1 nomination): Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Tahar Rahim).

As you can see, Netflix this year adds a total of 29 nominations between films, series and miniseries at the 2022 Golden Globes, which places it as one of the great producers of this year that already ends with fictions such as The Power of the Dog, The Squid Game or The Assistant. Remember that the 2022 Golden Globes gala will take place next Sunday, January 9, 2022, so you still have time to catch up on your pending movies and series.