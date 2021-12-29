Despite the fact that the Oscars are the most prestigious awards in the film industry, it is a contest that continues to forget the television series, which have more and more weight. It is precisely for this reason that the Golden Globes are such a long-awaited celebration. Now, in that sense, we talk to you about all the Films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can see on HBO Max, one of the main video on demand platforms and that since its arrival in Spain has provided our televisions with high quality content, as is well shared by the foreign Hollywood press judging by all these candidacies.

All the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can see on HBO Max

Succession (5 Nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Brian Cox), Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Jeremy Strong), Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Kieran Culkin), Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Sarah Snook).

(5 Nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Brian Cox), Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Jeremy Strong), Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Kieran Culkin), Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie (Sarah Snook). Pose (3 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Billy Porter), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Mj Rodriguez)

(3 nominations): Best TV Series – Drama, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Drama (Billy Porter), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Mj Rodriguez) Hacks (3 Nominations): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Hannah Einbinder), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Jean Smart).

(3 Nominations): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Hannah Einbinder), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Jean Smart). Mare of Easttown (2 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Kate Winslet).

(2 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Kate Winslet). Secrets of a marriage (2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Oscar Isaac), Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Jessica Chastain).

(2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Oscar Isaac), Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Jessica Chastain). In therapy (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Uzo Aduba).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Uzo Aduba). The Handmaid’s Tale (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Elisabeth Moss).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Drama (Elisabeth Moss). Insecure (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Issa Rae).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Issa Rae). The White Lotus (1 nomination): Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie (Jennifer Coolidge).

This Week on HBO Max – Dec 27, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022

As you can see, HBO Max sum 19 nominations to the 2022 Golden Globes, all of them belonging to the category of series, miniseries or television movies, which means that the production company does not seem to have any films in the race for the Oscars. Be that as it may, HBO Max is the main protagonist in the field of television series this year thanks, especially to the new season of Succession. Remember that the 2022 Golden Globes will be held on January 9, 2022, so there are still some dates for you to catch up on your earrings.