Although it seems incredible, the present 2021 is close to ending and from all possible spaces it is time to take stock of what happened in terms of entertainment. In that sense, in a few dates the new edition of the Golden Globes will be held and we have something prepared so that you do not miss anything. And is that today we talk about the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can see on Disney +, so that you can see everything that interests you before the awards given by the Hollywood foreign press take place on January 9, 2022.

All the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 202 that you can see on Disney +

Charm (3 nominations): Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Animated Film.

(3 nominations): Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song, Best Animated Film. Only murders in the building (3 nominations): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Steve Martin), Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Martin Short).

(3 nominations): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical, Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Steve Martin), Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Martin Short). Dopesick: Story of an addiction (3 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Michael Keaton), Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever).

(3 nominations): Best Miniseries or TV Movie, Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Michael Keaton), Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever). Scarlet Witch and Vision (2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Paul Bettany), Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Elizabeth Olsen).

(2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Paul Bettany), Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Elizabeth Olsen). Black-ish (2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Anthony Anderson), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Tracee Ellis Ross).

(2 nominations): Best Leading Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Anthony Anderson), Best Leading Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical (Tracee Ellis Ross). Cruella (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress – Comedy or Musical (Emma Stone).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress – Comedy or Musical (Emma Stone). Luca (1 nomination): Best Animated Film.

(1 nomination): Best Animated Film. Raya and the last dragon (1 nomination): Best Animated Film.

(1 nomination): Best Animated Film. Reservation Dogs (1 nomination): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical.

(1 nomination): Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical. Genius: Aretha (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Cynthia Erivo).

So things, Disney + sum 18 nominations to the 2022 Golden Globes among his original films and series. To his already famous animated films, this year the Marvel series and other television fiction bets for the video on demand platform have contributed to the critical success. Remember that the 2022 Golden Globes gala will be held on January 9, 2022, so you still have a few days to catch up on pending content.